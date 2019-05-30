I Can’t Promise Silverware But It Can Be Golden Era – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he cannot promise silverware to the club's supporters, especially with a dominant Manchester City side on the scene.



The Reds came agonisingly close to beating Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League title race this season, finishing the season only a point behind the champions.











Despite missing out on the title, Liverpool enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, amassing a club record 97 points in 38 games and enduring only one solitary defeat.



The Reds now find themselves only a step away from winning their sixth Champions League trophy – a chance to end their season on a high note.





Klopp has admitted that he cannot guarantee silverware-laden golden era due to Manchester City's dominance, but has revealed his belief that Liverpool are already enjoying a successful stretch in terms of development.







Speaking with Jamie Carragher for the Telegraph, he said: "Silverware-wise I am not sure if that is possible in an era of Manchester City because there is one team above all of us and we have to fight like crazy to be kind of close.



"But development wise, joy-wise, it can be a golden era and for me it is already.





"Who connected to Liverpool cannot be happy? Who cannot love what we are doing? Because step by step we are coming closer to everything.



"Okay, we didn’t do it again in the league because of City, but we are again in a final and it is still very positive.



"Who can ever promise silverware? I can’t do that.



"But in terms of the development of the club, putting the club where it belongs? We are there."



Since taking charge of the club in 2015, the German has led the Reds to 118 wins, attaining a 57% winning percentage, but he is yet to collect a trophy.

