I Might Be Gone – International Boss Warns Leeds Star On Answering Country’s Call

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has issued a message to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, telling the hitman the onus is now on him to make the call if he wants to play for the Boys In Green, taking into account his own departure schedule.



Bamford made 22 appearances in the Championship this term, following his club-record transfer to Leeds from Middlesbrough last summer.











Despite enduring a campaign hindered by injuries, Bamford has still managed to attract the attention of McCarthy, who is preparing for the European Championship qualifiers next month.



And ahead of Ireland's double-header against Denmark and Gibraltar, McCarthy insists it is time for Bamford to get in touch if he wants to play for the country on the international stage.





The Whites star has represented Ireland at Under-18 level and can still represent the senior national team, despite being capped at various age groups by England.







As such, McCarthy had already initiated contact with Bamford to lure him to the Republic of Ireland set-up, but insists the ball is in his court to make a decision now.



“I think Patrick has to give me a call”, he told RTE Sport.





“That’s the way it runs now, bearing in mind all the conversations I have had with him.



“I left it with him, ’if you’re ready to do it, give me a call’. I’ll wait for the call."



But McCarthy has warned Bamford over taking too much time, bearing in mind his own departure schedule.



“The length of time it takes, I might be out of here before then.”



Bamford scored 10 goals in all competitions for Leeds during their 2018/19 season.

