I Vowed To Return To Champions League Final After Real Madrid Loss – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he vowed to book another Champions League final appearance right after the disappointment of losing to Real Madrid in Kyiv last year.



Klopp's side will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday.











In the semi-final, the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona, registering a 4-0 win at Anfield to book their second successive final.



Last season, Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by holders Real Madrid in the final, with a brace from Gareth Bale ultimately sealing the trophy for Los Blancos.





This year, the Merseyside club have another chance to win their sixth Champions League trophy, and Klopp has revealed he had vouched to make amends just after last season's defeat in Kyiv.







Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said: "Last year when we flew back from Kyiv, after the game directly, there was a moment when we were all really sad and disappointed, frustrated, whatever.



"I was standing behind all the guys in the [airport] queue and going to the plane and I really thought, ‘We have to come back, we have to go back and get this thing right!’





"And that we have that chance in the next year immediately is big, it’s really big."



Saturday's fixture will be Klopp's third Champions League final. His first appearance was with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.



