I’m Not Surprised By The Interest – Agent On Tottenham Hotspur Target Eljif Elmas

Follow @insidefutbol





FIFA agent George Gardi has lauded Tottenham Hotspur target Eljif Elmas and admits he is delighted to see the biggest clubs in Europe taking a close look at the youngster.



Elmas, who joined Fenerbahce from Rabotnicki in Macedonia during the summer of 2017, has impressed during an otherwise poor season for the Yellow Canaries this term.











The 19-year-old’s rise to prominence in Istanbul has led to attention from several clubs, including Champions League finalists Tottenham.



And following the rise in stock for Elmas this summer, agent Gardi has lauded the talent for the development he has achieved at Fenerbahce during a difficult season.





The agent admitted he is satisfied with the progress of Elmas with Fenerbahce and went on to claim he is not surprised by the attention his client is receiving at the minute.







"My greatest satisfaction is to have bet on a boy that few knew, and to have seen him grow in the eyes of everyone”, Gardi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“I saw him with different coaches, I saw him assert himself with certainty in the national team, I saw him become the darling of a demanding stadium like that of Fenerbahce, and I saw him mature over the course of a difficult season.





“For me he can play anywhere, and the negotiations that are developing with the big names in Europe do not surprise me.



"But they fill me with satisfaction.”



Fenerbahce have locked down Elmas to a contract that runs until the summer of 2023 and value the player in the region of €20m.



He made 40 appearances in all competitions during the 2018/19 season.

