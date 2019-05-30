Inter Put In Bid For Juventus and Liverpool Linked Federico Chiesa

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have slapped in a cash plus player offer on Fiorentina’s table for Juventus and Liverpool target Federico Chiesa this summer.



The 21-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from Fiorentina this summer with several clubs vying for his signature during the transfer window.











Chiesa is highly rated amongst several clubs in Italy and Juventus and Inter have identified him as one of their targets ahead of the start of next season, while Liverpool have been linked with him.



The Nerazzurri have been in talks for his signature and it has been claimed that they have tabled a concrete bid with Fiorentina.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter have offered a fee of €50m and Yann Karamoh to Fiorentina in exchange for Chiesa this summer.







Karamoh has been on loan at Bordeaux this season and Fiorentina are believed to be interested in getting their hands on a player who does not feature in Inter’s plans.



The offer is tipped to fail, but Inter are prepared to return to the table with a fresh new bid if necessary.





However, they have work to do in terms of convincing Chiesa as the player has prioritised joining Juventus over other clubs this summer.

