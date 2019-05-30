Ireland Boss Gives Glowing Reference To Rangers and Leeds Targeted Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy given a glowing report on Rangers and Leeds United target Luca Connell after watching him close up in training.



Connell, who made 10 appearances in the Championship for Bolton Wanderers during the recently concluded season, earned himself a maiden call-up to the Ireland national team earlier this month.











The 18-year-old’s rise to prominence at the Macron Stadium has not gone unnoticed, with all of Tottenham, Leeds and Rangers being linked with a swoop for the youngster this summer.



And despite being forced to leave the national team camp due to an injury, McCarthy has seen enough to give his verdict on Connell, which will likely be listened to intently by the youngster's suitors.





The Republic of Ireland boss revealed that Connell stood out in training and admitted the youngster did not take too much time to settle down with the national team.







McCarthy also hailed Connell’s personality and reiterated that he impressed everybody in the national team camp, ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.



“He was excellent. He has a lovely personality about him”, McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.





“He stood up in training and stood out. I think everybody was impressed with him.



“He’s just left after saying goodbye to all the lads and each and every one have given him a hug.



"Everybody took to him as a person and as a player.



“It’s sad for him to be going as it was a good opportunity for him.”



Connell, who has been capped at Under-17 and Under-18 level for his country, will not play any part in the qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar next month.

