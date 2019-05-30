XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/05/2019 - 22:21 BST

Lazio Hold Positive Talks To Land Newcastle United Target Wesley

 




Lazio have enjoyed positive talks with Club Brugge as they step up their efforts to land Newcastle United target Wesley.

The Brazilian striker has caught the eye with his performances in the Belgian top flight with Club Brugge this season and Lazio are keen to take him to Italy.  

 



Wesley has also been linked with Newcastle, although uncertainty over who the Magpies' manager will be next season continues to cast a shadow over their transfer market work.

Lazio have been reluctant to meet Club Brugge's €20m asking price for Wesley but, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Italians have enjoyed good talks with the Belgians in recent days.
 


There is a desire to find an agreement and it is claimed that a deal could now be struck soon.



Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has made the signing of Wesley a summer priority.

And the Brazilian is also keen to make the switch to the Italian capital as looks to play his football in a bigger league.
 


It remains to be seen if Newcastle will provide Lazio with serious competition for Wesley.
 