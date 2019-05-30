Lazio Hoping Desire of Newcastle Target Wesley Is Key Factor In Transfer Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is hoping that Wesley's desire to join the club will give his side the edge in the chase for the striker's signature, amid interest from Newcastle United.



Wesley is firmly on Lazio's radar after a good season in Belgium with Club Brugge, but he has also attracted interest from elsewhere.











The striker is ready to move on to pastures new, but Lazio are reluctant to meet Club Brugge's €20m asking price.



According to Italian radio station Radiosei, Tare is banking on Wesley's desire to join Lazio being the key factor in the transfer saga, and something which tilts the scales in the Rome club's favour.





Wesley's agent has confirmed that Newcastle are amongst the clubs interested in his client.







But Lazio, who are prepared to pay around €16m to sign the striker, continue to make the running in the transfer saga.



Lazio won the Coppa Italia this season, meaning they have European football to offer Wesley.





And Newcastle have yet to confirm their manager for next season, with the Magpies in the midst of a takeover.

