Leeds United Rated As Unlikely To Try To Re-sign Loan Star

Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown is unlikely to be on Leeds United’s radar during the summer transfer window for a loan return, it has been claimed.



Leeds signed the 22-year-old from Chelsea on a loan deal last year, but he joined the club carrying a knee injury.











He was not fit to feature in the first team until February and made only one appearance from the bench before he returned to his parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.



With funds expected to be limited, Leeds are likely to dip into the loan market again this summer in order to strengthen the team that finished third in the Championship this season.





Brown could have been a target for the Whites, who are fully versed on what he can do, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are unlikely to do so.







The midfielder’s fitness was an issue, but he also did not catch Marcelo Bielsa's eye.



It has been claimed that he is not likely to be the kind of player the Leeds head coach wants in his squad for next season and the club are unlikely to move for him again.





It remains to be seen what plans Chelsea have for Brown going forward, with the Blues' summer plans being cast a shadow over due to a transfer ban.

