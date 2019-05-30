Leeds United Supremo Hails Teen Talent’s Goal-filled Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has given his seal of approval to a superb performance from Erling Haaland in the Under-20 World Cup on Thursday.



Haaland, the son of former Leeds star and Norway international Alf-Inge Haaland, scored an astonishing nine goals as Norway thrashed Honduras 12-0.











The 18-year-old, who has been tipped for big things and is on the books at Red Bull Salzburg, ran riot during the game in Poland.



Haaland had failed to score in Norway's opening two World Cup matches, but made amends in spectacular style as he put nine past the Hondurans.





The attacker scored in the seventh, 20th, 36th, 43rd, 50th, 67th, 77th, 88th and 90th minutes; one of his goals came from the penalty spot and Honduras finished the game with nine men.







Haaland took to social media to post a photograph of himself with the match ball and Leeds supremo Radrizzani 'liked' the post.



The Red Bull Salzburg youngster was born in Leeds, when his father was on the books at Elland Road.





Norway finished third in their group with the win and now are waiting to see if they reach the next round as one of four best third placed teams.

