Liverpool Legend Criticises Modern Game’s Obsession With Tactics

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has slammed the obsession of modern football with managers and tactics, and stressed that players must take more responsibility for their performances.



The former Liverpool midfielder was part of a Reds side that conquered Europe and England in the 1980s and he also won league titles as a manager at Rangers.









Souness has been a vocal critic of the obsession with systems in modern football and insisted that more often than not the teams with the best footballers still win games, rather than any tactical masterclasses.



He believes modern pundits try to overcomplicate a simple game like football, and grit and determination are still the ingredients to get the best out of players.





Souness told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Tactics never win a match.







“There are too many people who want to make this game complicated, who want to make fans believe that it is a science that they cannot understand.



“Football is simple: the ingredients that allowed me to win matches as a player, namely desire and fighting spirit, well they still work.”





The former midfielder also feels there has been too much focus on the managers and their tactical systems, and believes it allows players to shirk away from their own responsibilities on the pitch.



He stressed that it is finally the players who decide the fate of a game and not chalkboards on a sheet of paper.



“Yes [there is too much focus on managers], because seven or eight out of ten times, the team with the best footballers still win the match.



“When I was a player, if we were bad on the pitch, we would be slammed by the press. We took it and resumed again.



“Today, after a defeat, all eyes turn towards the manager and we try to decipher his preparations, the tactical choices or changes he made.



“Everything happens as if players are powerless.



“Perhaps it is a global trend of our societies, which makes everyone, at this level, tend to shirk responsibilities.”



Souness won three European Cups as a player and Liverpool can collect another one on Saturday evening against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.



