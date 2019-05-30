XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/05/2019 - 16:27 BST

Many Wanted Maurizio Sarri To Fail – Roma Legend Lauds Chelsea Boss

 




Roma legend Sebastiano Nela has expressed his delight for Maurizio Sarri and admits many were waiting for him to fail in the Europa League final.

Sarri has had his detractors in his first season at Chelsea and struggled to get the fans on his side as he tried to imprint his brand of football on the Blues.  
 



However, Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and the 60-year-old won his first major trophy of his coaching career when the Blues beat Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Like many hardnosed coaches, Sarri has his detractors who believe he is too married to his own philosophy and Nela admits many were waiting for him to falter in Baku.
 


However, the Roma legend is delighted to see Sarri win the first major honour of his career as he feels the Italian deserves it after all the years of hard work and the kind of footballing ideas he has promoted in his career.



The former defender told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Sarri: “Many were waiting for his failure.

“The best thing about Sarri’s career that he has done the hard yards and he deserves this for all the work he has done and for his ideas.
 


“I have seen players treat him like a team-mate and eventually he built a fine group of players.”

Sarri is tipped to leave Chelsea after just one season as Juventus are keen to take him back to Italy.   
 