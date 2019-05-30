Neil Lennon Is Brilliant – Celtic Star Can’t Wait To Work With Boss In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacker Leigh Griffiths has heaped the praise on Neil Lennon for securing a domestic treble and admits he cannot wait to get back to working with the Northern Irishman during pre-season.



Griffiths, who played his last game for Celtic back in December, has been away from the pitch during the second half of the season, owing to personal reasons.











However, the 28-year-old looks set to return in time for Celtic’s pre-season preparations next month, as they aim to build on yet another strong domestic campaign.



And ahead of his imminent return, Griffiths heaped the praise on Lennon for landing the treble last weekend and stepping up since walking through the door, following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.





The striker also admitted that he is excited to get back to working with Lennon, who signed him at Celtic from Wolves in 2014.







“Neil’s a brilliant manager and I can’t wait to start working with him and the rest of lads in a few weeks’ time”, Griffiths told Celtic TV.



“Neil signed me for Celtic just over five years ago and I'll always be grateful to him for that. I enjoyed working with him in the past and I’m excited about continuing that.





“Neil’s done a brilliant job since he’s come back. He’s done exactly what’s expected of him. No one expected anything less, to be honest.



“It was a sudden departure with Brendan leaving, but given Neil’s stature at the club, and what he’s achieved before, there was no hesitation in giving him the platform to make us treble champions again.”



Despite taking over on an interim basis in February, Lennon has been offered the permanent job and will be eyeing maintaining his trophy-laden association with Celtic next season.

