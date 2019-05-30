XRegister
30/05/2019 - 16:33 BST

Now I Want To Do This – Leeds United Starlet After Senior National Team Training Camp Involvement

 




Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont has expressed his desire to break into Northern Ireland's senior squad, while revealing the advice he has received from the national team's coaches.

The 19-year-old was one of the standout performers for Carlos Corberan's Leeds Under-23 side, helping them to the Professional Development League North title and national success, this season.  

 



McCalmont has been called up to train with the senior Northern Ireland squad on the back of his season of progress.

He is considered to be yet another exciting prospects at Elland Road and now has the opportunity to impress Northern Ireland's national team boss Michael O'Neill.
 


McCalmont is happy with how O'Neill and coaches Ian Baraclough and Stephen Frail have advised him. 



"Spoke to Michael this morning, who introduced himself, and he knows Ian and Stevie. They just told me to express myself, play my normal game", McCalmont said via Northern Ireland's official channel.

On the topic of his ambitions, the Leeds youngster added: "Started in the U17s, my first game was a Euro qualifier, played Spain. Then I played in the U19s in East Germany and Poland, and I had my first game for the U21s couple of months ago in Spain against Mexico.
 


"I just really want to push on now, try and establish myself in the senior team."

McCalmont will also be bidding to make progress on the club front as he tries to catch the eye of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.
 