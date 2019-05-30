Now We’re European Supermodel – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed his side have once again become one of the top five or six teams in Europe, stating that the Reds have gone "from being the not most attractive girl in the village to a supermodel."



Klopp's team play Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday, marking their second successive appearance on the grandest stage of Europe's most elite cup competition.













Last season, the Reds were beaten by Real Madrid in the final and are desperate to make amends in this year's final against Premier League rivals Spurs.



The Merseyside club found themselves 3-0 down to Barcelona heading into their Champions League semi-final second leg. At Anfield, they still managed to turn it around, picking up a 4-0 win to knock the Blaugrana off their perch.





After such a miraculous comeback, Klopp has unhesitantly branded his side one of the top five or six clubs in Europe and says he feels happy for the fans.







Speaking with the Telegraph's special interviewer Jamie Carragher, he said: "Liverpool have gone from being the not most attractive girl in the village to a supermodel."



"We are one of the five or six best clubs in Europe again. I do not know when that was last the case but it was a while ago.





"That is why I am happy for the people.



"They see where their club is and think, 'Look at that. Look at that red. That is Liverpool'.



"This is what we feel now."



Saturday's final will be Liverpool's third attempt to win their sixth Champions League trophy, having previously lost to AC Milan and Real Madrid, respectively.

