Inside Futbol

30/05/2019 - 14:10 BST

Please Liverpool, Now Beat Tottenham – Former Chelsea Star Wants Dream Ending To Blues’ Season

 




Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair has urged Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final, claiming it would be a dream ending to the season for Blues' fans.

Liverpool take on Premier League rivals Tottenham for their sixth Champions League trophy at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday.  


 



Chelsea, who finished ahead of Spurs in Premier League standings, beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday night to claim their first silverware under Maurizio Sarri.

A win for the Reds in Saturday's final would make Chelsea the most successful team in London this season, and Sinclair has begged Jurgen Klopp's men to get the job done.
 


The former Jamaican national team defender tweeted: "Never thought I would ever say this but my attention switches to the CL Final and Come On @LFC [Liverpool] make the ending to every Chelsea fans season a dream. PLEASE."



The Reds did the double over Tottenham in the Premier League this season, beating them 2-1 both home and away.

Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham before picking up a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
 


Sinclair served the Blues between 1990 and 1998, making 218 appearances and works as a pundit for Chelsea TV.
  
 