PSG Prepared To Pay Big Money For Manchester United Target Matthijs de Ligt

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to take control of the chase for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Manchester United.



Barcelona have long been considering the favourites to sign the 19-year-old Ajax captain this summer, but things have changed in recent weeks.











The young defender has been on the radar of Manchester United as well and the Red Devils are reported to be willing to break the bank to take him to Old Trafford.



Barcelona have decided against paying over the odds to sign De Ligt and are counting on the allure of playing for the Catalan giants to convince the player.





But they are set to face more competition for his signature, as according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, PSG are keen to take De Ligt to the French capital.







PSG believe they can muscle into the race for De Ligt, getting ahead of Barcelona and Manchester United.



It has been claimed that the Parisians are prepared to table a bid of around €85m and pay hefty agent fees to Mino Raiola to take the deal over the line.





It remains to be seen how the transfer saga involving De Ligt, who has made no decision yet, will develop.

