Rangers Star Open To Move Abroad But Offer Yet To Come

Apollon Limassol have yet to offer contractual terms to Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, but the player remains open to a move abroad this summer, according to Radio Clyde.



Lafferty, who returned to Rangers for a second spell back in August last year, has failed to make the desired impact at Ibrox, after being reduced to the role of a bit-part player.











The Northern Irishman scored just four goals from 20 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers during the recently concluded domestic season in Scotland.



As such, Steven Gerrard has told Lafferty to look for a new club this summer, with the Northern Irishman not part of his plans.





Cypriot side Apollon Limassol have emerged as a potential destination for Lafferty, who is set for talks with the hierarchy at Rangers to discuss his future, before heading out on international duty with Northern Ireland next week.







And Lafferty remains open to a spell abroad, despite having another year remaining on his contract with Rangers.



It is claimed that Apollon Limassol have yet to offer contractual terms to Lafferty, despite the link.





Lafferty has plied his trade for Sion in Switzerland, Palermo in Italy and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey during his career.



It remains to be seen whether he opts to make a switch to the top flight in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol this summer.

