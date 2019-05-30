Team-mates Compare Him To Lionel Messi – Agent On Liverpool Teen Target Abdulkadir Omur

Follow @insidefutbol





Renowned agent George Gardi has revealed that Abdulkadir Omur's Trabzonspor team-mates are already talking about the Liverpool target as if he is Lionel Messi.



Omur was a standout performer for Trabzonspor during the recently concluded Turkish Super Lig season, in which he scored five goals and registered nine assists for his team-mates.









The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the Turkish game, which much expected from the central midfielder.



Omur's potential has not gone unnoticed and he has already been linked with several giants of the game, including Liverpool.





Renowned agent Gardi has kept a close eye on the development of Omur and insists the teenager makes people leave Trabzonspor games with a smile on their face.







He also revealed that the midfielder's team-mates are already speaking about him as a future Messi type player.



“Omur is a joy”, Gardi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





“And [he is] that player who makes you go to the stadium with a smile and makes you go away proud of cheering for that team.



“[He] always invents what you don't expect.



“He's only 19, and his Trabzonspor team-mates talk about him like a Messi, and I don't think it's just a compliment.”



Omur has a contract with Trabzonspor that runs until 2022, but the Black Sea Storm could find it tough to keep him if his development continues.

