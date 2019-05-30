This Is Common Factor – Liverpool Legend Compares Current Crop To His Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Souness believes the Liverpool team he played in back in the 1980s had the same kind intensity that the current team have shown this season.



Souness won the European Cup with Liverpool in 1984 and was a multiple league winner with the Reds as well before going on to manage the Merseyside giants in the 1990s.









Liverpool are considered by some to be having their best season in the last 30 years and could win their sixth European Cup on Saturday when they take on Tottenham in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano.



Drawing comparisons between the Liverpool side he was part of and the current crop of players, the former Red believes both teams show the same kind of intensity and fight on the pitch.





He picked out the Liverpool midfielders and stressed while they do not have the silken touch of the Manchester City stars, they are all fighters on the pitch.







The Reds legend believes the intensity of the Liverpool side make them a very difficult team to play against as opponents get very little time on the ball.



Souness told French sports daily L’Equipe: “The common thing about these two generations is the intensity.





“At that time, we imposed ourselves in the middle with some form of physical challenge.



“And today, [Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum, Fabinho and [James] Milner, they do exactly the same. Milner in his own style is a killer.”



Souness added: “These four are fighters, they don’t look like Manchester City’s charming and technical midfielders, such as Kevin De Bruyne or [David] Silva.



“When you face Manchester City today, it is hard as you don’t see the ball but against Liverpool, it is worse.



“You don’t have time to raise your head after receiving the ball as everyone has already circled you.”



Jurgen Klopp has yet to win a trophy in four years at Liverpool, but could change that in spectacular fashion this weekend.



