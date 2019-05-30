This Is Why He’s Left – West Ham Supremo Opens Up On Player Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has revealed that the club could not keep hold of goalkeeper Adrian due to his desire to play.



The Hammers announced earlier this week that Adrian is leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.













The Spanish goalkeeper was pushed out of the starting eleven this season by Lukasz Fabianski, but eyebrows were still raised in some quarters at his departure.



One fan on social media questioned Gold on why Adrian had not been retained and the co-chairman provided the answer.





Gold wrote: "Desperate to play first team football."







It remains to be seen whether Adrian will stay in England or head elsewhere as he seeks the regular playing time that eluded him at the London Stadium this season.



Adrian, 32, made just five appearances for West Ham in the recently concluded campaign.





But the Spanish shot-stopper clocked a total of 150 across all competitions during his whole spell at West Ham.





