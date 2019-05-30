Torino Show Interest In Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are considering making a move for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic during the summer transfer window.



The Serbian midfielder has impressed during his loan stint at Hertha Berlin this season and has netted five goals in 22 appearances despite missing a chunk of the campaign due to injuries.











Grujic is unlikely to return to Hertha Berlin, but Werder Bremen are plotting to sign him on a two-season loan deal.



The midfielder is also believed to be in favour of continuing in Germany, but it has been claimed that he could attract interest from Italy as well this summer.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Torino are interested in taking the Serbian to Serie A during the summer transfer window.







The Italian side are in the market for a midfielder and their number one target has been Watford’s Roberto Pereyra for some time.



But the Premier League side are unwilling to sell him for a fee less than the €30m figure and Torino are not prepared to pay such a sum at the moment.





Therefore, the Italian side have identified the Liverpool midfielder as a possible back up option for this summer.

