06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/05/2019 - 00:00 BST

Trent Alexander-Arnold Is World’s Best Right-Back – Lauren

 




Former Arsenal star Lauren has heaped praise on Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, hailing the Englishman as the best right-back in the world. 

The 20-year-old full-back has been one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's team-sheet this season and has rewarded his manager's faith with impressive performances all season long.   


 



In the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, the England international orchestrated an ingenious piece of play from a corner-kick, which led to Divock Origi's winner in the 79th minute. 

Lauren, who served as a right-back for Cameroonian national team and Arsenal, has hailed the Liverpool youngster, calling him the best in the world in his position. 
 


"He is a very very good player, he’s intelligent and reads the game well and he goes up and down", Lauren, an esteemed member of the 'Invincibles,' told American Gambler.


 


"It’s a shame for [Hector] Bellerin because I like Bellerin and he’s had injuries over the past few seasons because his progression was fantastic, but at the moment Alexander-Arnold is one of the best if not THE best right back in the world.

"There are a few other good right backs but he is the one that has been outstanding."

 


The Merseyside-born right-back joined Liverpool's academy in 2004 and progressed through the ranks before making his first-team debut in 2016. 

Alexander-Arnold has featured in 39 games for the Reds across all competitions this season, pitching in with one goal and 16 assists, and will be hoping to end the campaign by lifting the Champions League on Saturday.

 