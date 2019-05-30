Watford Star Ready To Consider Offers As Serie A Giants Put Interest On Hold

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is waiting for an offer from AC Milan, but he is prepared to consider other proposals as well.



Deulofeu has been on AC Milan’s radar since the January transfer window when they refused to meet Watford’s €30m valuation of the winger.











Watford have not budged from their demands, but the player is keen to leave and will consider offers to exit Vicarage Road during the summer transfer window.



Former AC Milan sporting director Leonardo wanted to sign the Spaniard, but with his departure, the club’s interest in the player is on hold.





The winger remains keen on joining AC Milan and is waiting for an offer from them, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he will consider other options as well.







Deulofeu is keen on leaving Watford this summer and AC Milan’s remain his priority, but at the moment the club are busy in finding a new coach and a technical team.



They are unlikely to make any significant transfer moves until they have a new hierarchy in place.





The Spaniard had a short loan stint at AC Milan previously in his career and he has been keen to return to the San Siro ever since.

