Would Have To Be Special Club – Father of Tottenham Target On Ajax Star’s Future

The father of Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Donny van de Beek feels his son would like to continue at Ajax for the time being.



The young Dutchman played a key role in Ajax reclaiming the Dutch Eredivisie this season and was massive in their run to the Champions League semi-finals.











Van de Beek’s stock has risen over the last few months and Ajax are keen to offer him a new deal and make sure that he stays at the club next season.



The midfielder himself has cast doubt over his future at Ajax and has refused to rule out leaving the club during the summer transfer window; he has been linked with Tottenham as a replacement for Christian Eriksen and Real Madrid as an alternative target to Paul Pogba.





However, Andre van de Beek, his father, believes it would have to be a special club that could convince the midfielder to leave Ajax at the moment as he wants to win more trophies at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.







The midfielder’s father told Ajax Showtime: “It would have to be a very good club for which he would want to trade Ajax for.



“He would prefer to win many more trophies with Ajax.”





All eyes will be on whether Tottenham or Real Madrid do make a move for Van de Beek in the coming weeks, and whether Ajax could resist it.

