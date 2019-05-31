XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/05/2019 - 15:16 BST

Arsenal Target Mario Gotze Must Move To Maintain Current Salary Level

 




Arsenal linked Mario Gotze will have to accept a pay cut if he is to stay at Borussia Dortmund on a new contract.

Dortmund are keen to address the question of Gotze's future at the club this summer, with the attacking midfielder entering the last 12 months of his contract.  

 



The German, who has been linked with Arsenal this summer, will have to move on if he wants to stay on his current salary level though.

According to German magazine Kicker, to agree a new contract with Dortmund, Gotze will have to accept a reduction in salary.
 


He is the second highest-paid player at Dortmund, behind Marco Reus, but is not considered to have the same level of importance.



As such, Dortmund will only renew his contract on a reduced salary; and if Gotze wants to continue earning the level he currently does, he will need to go elsewhere.

Gotze, 26, made 26 appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists for his team-mates.
 


Currently in his second spell with the Ruhr giants, Gotze is now just two appearances shy of the 200 mark for the club.

 