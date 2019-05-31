Attacker Sitting On Everton Offer, Waiting For More Attractive Proposals

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi has an offer on the table from Everton, but is at present not minded to accept the proposal from the Toffees.



The Algeria international's contract at Porto expires this summer and he has fielded offers from across Europe, with clubs spying a free transfer bargain.











Brahimi has already said no to proposals from Turkish side Fenerbahce and Spanish outfit Real Betis.



According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the attacker also has an offer on the table from Everton.





Playing in the Premier League is claimed to be the winger's dream, however he is not moving to accept Everton's proposal.







Instead, Brahimi is waiting to see if another, more attractive offer is presented.



He is also due to turn out at the Africa Cup of Nations for Algeria and believes a good tournament will work in his favour.

