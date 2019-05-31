XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/05/2019 - 20:27 BST

Attacker Sitting On Everton Offer, Waiting For More Attractive Proposals

 




FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi has an offer on the table from Everton, but is at present not minded to accept the proposal from the Toffees.

The Algeria international's contract at Porto expires this summer and he has fielded offers from across Europe, with clubs spying a free transfer bargain.  

 



Brahimi has already said no to proposals from Turkish side Fenerbahce and Spanish outfit Real Betis.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the attacker also has an offer on the table from Everton.
 


Playing in the Premier League is claimed to be the winger's dream, however he is not moving to accept Everton's proposal.



Instead, Brahimi is waiting to see if another, more attractive offer is presented.

He is also due to turn out at the Africa Cup of Nations for Algeria and believes a good tournament will work in his favour.
 


As such, the 29-year-old is unlikely to take a call on his future until after his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt ends.

He also has interest from Marseille, where former Porto boss Andre Villas-Boas has now taken charge.

 