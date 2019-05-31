XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/05/2019 - 10:42 BST

Cash Flows Into Coffers – Leeds United Receive First Payment From 25-Year-Old’s Exit

 




Trabzonspor have paid Leeds United the first instalment of the transfer fee agreed for Caleb Ekuban, with the player now officially going on the books at the Turkish club permanently.

Leeds loaned Ekuban to Trabzonspor for the season last summer and the Ghana international made a big impression on the Black Sea Storm.  

 



The Turkish side took advantage of the purchase option included in Ekuban's loan deal to keep him permanently.

And, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Trabzonspor have now made the first payment to Leeds for Ekuban.
 


The cash flowing into the Elland Road coffers will be welcome for Leeds, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season.



Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a difficult transfer window to come for the club this summer.

Ekuban, now officially a Trabzonspor player, has signed a three-year deal with the club.
 


He will earn €750,000 per year during the term of his contract at the Super Lig outfit.
 