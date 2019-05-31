Claim From Germany: No Bayern Munich Bid For Leroy Sane Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have not yet put in a bid with Manchester City for winger Leroy Sane.



It has been claimed in some quarters that the German champions have been in with an offer of just over £70m, which has been rejected by Manchester City.











But, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have not yet made any offers for Sane.



The Bavarians giants are looking to land the German winger this summer as they bid to strengthen their squad.





It is unclear whether they will be able to reach an agreement with Manchester City however to take Sane back to the Bundesliga.







Manchester City are plotting to hand Sane a new contract in a clear sign of their desire to keep hold of him.



The 23-year-old has another two years left on his agreement at the Etihad Stadium.





Sane made a total of 47 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 18 assists.



