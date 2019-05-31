Don’t Feel Like I Did, I Feel Good Now – Leeds United Star Over Playoff Heartbreak

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich insists he is now over the way the season ended for the Whites and feels refreshed and ready to go.



Klich, who carved out a role as a key player under Marcelo Bielsa over the course of the recently concluded Championship campaign, suffered heartbreak as Leeds were knocked out of the playoffs at the semi-final stage by Derby County.











He has now reported for international duty with Poland following a short break and insists there is no hangover from how the season ended.



Klich believes he will be fully ready for Poland's upcoming games, against North Macedona and Israel, respectively.





"I had some time to relax, thanks to which I gained freshness and feel good", he told Polsat Sport.







"I have no problems and I will be ready for the upcoming matches.



"I do not feel like I did after the season", Klich stressed.





"I just had a moment of rest and returned to work."



Poland are due to face North Macedonia and Israel on 7th and 10th June, respectively, as they look to press their case in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.



Klich's good form with Leeds earned him a recall to the senior Poland squad and the midfielder now has 17 caps to his name for his country, with two goals.



