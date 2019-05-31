XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/05/2019 - 14:41 BST

Don’t Feel Like I Did, I Feel Good Now – Leeds United Star Over Playoff Heartbreak

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich insists he is now over the way the season ended for the Whites and feels refreshed and ready to go.

Klich, who carved out a role as a key player under Marcelo Bielsa over the course of the recently concluded Championship campaign, suffered heartbreak as Leeds were knocked out of the playoffs at the semi-final stage by Derby County.  

 



He has now reported for international duty with Poland following a short break and insists there is no hangover from how the season ended.

Klich believes he will be fully ready for Poland's upcoming games, against North Macedona and Israel, respectively.
 


"I had some time to relax, thanks to which I gained freshness and feel good", he told Polsat Sport.



"I have no problems and I will be ready for the upcoming matches.

"I do not feel like I did after the season", Klich stressed.
 


"I just had a moment of rest and returned to work."

Poland are due to face North Macedonia and Israel on 7th and 10th June, respectively, as they look to press their case in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Klich's good form with Leeds earned him a recall to the senior Poland squad and the midfielder now has 17 caps to his name for his country, with two goals.

 