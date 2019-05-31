XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/05/2019 - 22:46 BST

Everton In Talks To Land Arsenal and Leicester City Linked 23-Year-Old

 




Everton and Lyon are locked in discussions over the transfer of Bertrand Traore to Goodison Park.

The Toffees are looking to bolster their squad over the course of the summer and have zeroed in on Traore, an ex-Chelsea player.  

 



Traore is a man in demand this summer and has already been linked with Arsenal and Leicester City, in addition to the Toffees.

Now, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Everton and Lyon are in talks for the transfer of the forward.
 


Everton are claimed to have been tracking Traore for several months and the Premier League side have now made their move.



It is unclear whether Everton pressing the accelerator on a swoop will jolt Arsenal and Leicester into action over Traore.

Everton director of football Marcel Brands is claimed to be a big fan of Traore, who was on the books at Stamford Bridge between 2013 and 2017.
 


Traore has also been linked with Everton's city rivals Liverpool, though the forward has not been pushing to quit Lyon.

 