Former Leeds United Goalkeeper Rob Green Announces Retirement

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green has announced his retirement from professional football, just days after lifting the Europa League in Baku with Chelsea.



Green, 39, enjoyed his last season of week in, week out football at Leeds during the 2016/17 campaign as the Whites narrowly missed out on the playoffs.











He moved on in the summer of 2017 to join Huddersfield Town, where he became a backup goalkeeper and departed the John Smith's Stadium without managing a single first team appearance.



Green then linked up with Chelsea last summer and, after also not turning out for the Blues, has announced his retirement.





The goalkeeper penned a lengthy retirement letter which he posted on social media.







Green said: "I've loved every moment and feel privileged to have enjoyed the career that I have. I've played with, and against, some of the best players in the world and have experienced so much that professional football has to offer."



The shot-stopper is aiming to remain involved in football, but is not sure in what capacity yet.





He added: "Looking forward I'm excited about what the future has to offer.



"I hope to remain connected with the game that's given me so much in some capacity, whatever that proves to be, but for now I'm just looking forward to having my first summer off in 23 years!"



Green started his career at Norwich City, before enjoying stints at West Ham United and QPR; he joined Leeds and then served out his time at Huddersfield and Chelsea.

