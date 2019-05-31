I’ll Work Towards Being In Ballon d’Or Mix – Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted he wants to reach a level which puts him in the mix for the Ballon d'Or.



Silva, who joined the Premier League champions from Monaco in the summer of 2017, quickly established himself as a mainstay in the first team at the Etihad Stadium.











The 24-year-old notched up 51 appearances in all competitions this season, as Manchester City completed a clean sweep by winning the domestic treble in England.



Despite his excellent season with Manchester City, Silva remains grounded and believes there is still work to do, if he wants to become one of the best players in the world.





The Portuguese midfielder admitted he is a long way from winning the Ballon d’Or, but insists he wants to work hard to reach a level to compete with the best for the individual honour in the future.







“Right now I'm a long way from winning the Ballon d’Or”, Silva told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.



“It's early to talk about it. I would like to reach a level to compete with the best, but at the moment it is not something that I think about for long.





“But I will work for this.”



Silva netted 13 goals and registered 14 assists for his team-mates in all competitions for Manchester City last season.



Pep Guardiola's Citizens have locked him down to a long-term contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

