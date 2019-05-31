I’m Lucky, Jurgen Klopp Is Open Book – Steven Gerrard On Infectious Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he would have wanted to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as the German is an infectious character that inspires his players, while also hailing the fact he gets to pick the manager's brains.



Gerrard, who took charge as manager at Rangers last summer, departed just a few months before Klopp took over as manager at Liverpool in 2015.









Despite not being part of the revolution at Anfield under Klopp in recent years, Gerrard was still closely tied to Liverpool due to his coaching role with the academy, before he made the switch to Glasgow.



As such, he has witnessed the change brought in by Klopp at close quarters, following the German’s appointment as manager of Liverpool.





And ahead of their Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, Gerrard has admitted he would love to have played under Klopp.







The Gers boss says that Klopp is an infectious character and conceded he is jealous of the current crop of players plying their trade under him at Anfield.



Gerrard event went on to claim that Klopp is so infectious as a person that it inspires him to put on a Liverpool shirt and go out to play for the club even now.





“I’ve had many sit-downs with him. He’s an open book – he invites me into his office – I’m incredibly lucky and blessed I do get that invite”, Gerrard told Liverpool’s official website.



“And the thing I take away is: Imagine playing for him. I wasn’t lucky enough to play for Jurgen Klopp.



“Probably too old. Just missed the boat if you like. But, I’m almost jealous of the Liverpool players.



“I come out of his office after a sit-down, and when I walk out of the training ground, I actually want to walk back in and sit with him.



“I want to put a kit on and play for them, and run for them and run hard. He’s infectious, he inspires you.”



Gerrard will be eyeing making the best use of his relationship with Klopp to secure another move for Ryan Kent this summer, as Rangers aim to usurp Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next season.

