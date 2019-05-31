It’s Not Worked – National Team Boss On Rangers Star’s Ibrox Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has conceded a second spell at Rangers has not worked out well for Kyle Lafferty.



Lafferty, who returned to Rangers for a second stint in August last year, has struggled to make an impact for the first team, after being reduced to being a bit-part player at Ibrox.









The Northern Irishman netted just four goals in the Scottish Premiership last season and Steven Gerrard has already asked him to look for a new club this summer.



Apollon Limassol have been mooted as a potential destination for Lafferty, but the Cypriot side have yet to make an offer to take the player away from Ibrox.





And in the wake of the rumours linking Lafferty with a move away from Glasgow, O’Neill has conceded the striker’s second stint with Rangers has not worked according to the script.







O’Neill also suggested Lafferty could benefit from securing a move away from Rangers and feels confident the striker can reignite his form elsewhere.



“Kyle’s had a difficult season and I feel a bit for him because it was a big thing for him to go back to Rangers and it hasn’t really worked out for either party”, O’Neill was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.





“The speculation is he’s moving on and as always with Kyle, there’ll be interest from around the globe, so it’s a case of watch this space.



“If he goes somewhere, I’m confident he’ll reignite himself and start scoring again because history tells us that’s what he does.”



Lafferty has earned 72 caps at senior level for Northern Ireland.

