06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/05/2019 - 10:35 BST

Lazio Mull Move For Liverpool Defender

 




Lazio have identified Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren as a potential target to bolster their ranks during the summer transfer window.

Lovren has had to battle Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the spot next to Virgil van Dijk and made just 13 appearances for Liverpool during their recently concluded Premier League campaign.  


 



The 29-year-old could potentially look for playing time elsewhere and Serie A has emerged as a potential destination for him this summer.

And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lovren has piqued the interest of Lazio, who want to strengthen their defence during the close season.
 


It is claimed that, in addition to Lazio, AC Milan and Napoli are mulling a swoop for Lovren.



Liverpool are tipped to expect a fee in the region of €10 and €12m for the services of Lovren.

As such, Lazio are keen on using their good rapport with Liverpool to their advantage by securing a deal for Lovren ahead of the upcoming season.
 


In addition to Lovren, Lazio have also short-listed Bruno Viana of Braga and Davide Biraschi of Genoa to strengthen their defence this summer.

The proposed move for Lovren would also depend on the potential exit of players like Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe and Stefan Radu.

Lovren has a contract with Liverpool that runs until the summer of 2021.   
 