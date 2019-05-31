Leeds United Lost Out On Landing Teen Talent, Whites Financially Outmuscled

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United did make an offer for nine-goal sensation Erling Haaland, but lost out on the Norwegian striker to Red Bull Salzburg.



Haaland, the son of former Leeds star Alf-Inge Haaland, hit the headlines on Thursday when he scored an astonishing nine goals in the Under-20 World Cup, as Norway crushed Honduras 12-0.











Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani took to social media to salute Haaland's feat and it is claimed that the Whites did want to sign the Norwegian.



Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds put an offer to Haaland, but Red Bull Salzburg offered more, something which turned the striker's head.





Haaland officially joined the Austrian side on 1st January this year, signing a contract until the summer of 2023.







The striker moved from Molde and was quickly hailed by Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund when the switch was announced.



Freund told the club's official site: "Haaland is one of the greatest talents in European football and he has decided to continue his promising career with Red Bull Salzburg.





"The fact that he joins despite offers from several major clubs makes us proud and shows that we have already made a really good name in Europe."



Freund also insisted that Haaland would "receive the necessary time for his futher development."



The 18-year-old, who was born in Leeds, made two appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga for Red Bull Salzburg this season, along with turning out twice in the Austrian Cup.

