Leeds United Yet To Receive Tottenham Hotspur Approach For Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have not yet made an approach to Leeds United for Jack Clarke.



Spurs scouted the young winger over the course of the recently concluded Championship season and were impressed with what they saw.











Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League finalists have been linked with a £10m bid to take Clarke to the Premier League this summer.



But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Tottenham have not yet approached Leeds about signing Clarke, despite the interest being genuine.





Leeds are expected to be vulnerable this summer due to missing out on promotion to the Premier League.







The Yorkshire giants were forced to cash in on promising midfielder Ronaldo Vieira last summer, letting him go to Sampdoria for around £7m.



Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has warned that the summer transfer window could be difficult for the Whites.





Leeds are tipped to use the loan market heavily for the new season, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa looking to tempt players to drop down from Premier League clubs with the promise of game time and development.

