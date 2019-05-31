Maurizio Sarri’s Agent Finishes Chelsea Meeting, Positive Signal Given To Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri's agent has finished his meeting with Chelsea and it is claimed the Blues are ready to let the Italian manager leave.



Sarri led Chelsea to a finish of third in the Premier League this season and won the Europa League with the Blues earlier this week, capping off a positive first campaign.











But Juventus want Sarri to take charge in Turin and agent Fali Ramadani has been locked in talks with Chelsea all day.



Now the meeting has ended and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea are ready to let Sarri leave for Juventus.





Ramadani has been in touch with Juventus to pass on the positive signals.







The switch for Sarri is not done yet, but the positive meeting between the manager's agent and Chelsea is now a clear sign that the path will be opened for the Italian boss to take over Juventus.



Chelsea worked hard to land Sarri from Napoli last summer, with negotiations protracted.





But it now appears Sarri will quit English football after just one season to answer the call of Juventus.



