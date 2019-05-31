XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/05/2019 - 19:36 BST

Maurizio Sarri’s Agent Finishes Chelsea Meeting, Positive Signal Given To Juventus

 




Maurizio Sarri's agent has finished his meeting with Chelsea and it is claimed the Blues are ready to let the Italian manager leave.

Sarri led Chelsea to a finish of third in the Premier League this season and won the Europa League with the Blues earlier this week, capping off a positive first campaign.  

 



But Juventus want Sarri to take charge in Turin and agent Fali Ramadani has been locked in talks with Chelsea all day.

Now the meeting has ended and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea are ready to let Sarri leave for Juventus.
 


Ramadani has been in touch with Juventus to pass on the positive signals.



The switch for Sarri is not done yet, but the positive meeting between the manager's agent and Chelsea is now a clear sign that the path will be opened for the Italian boss to take over Juventus.

Chelsea worked hard to land Sarri from Napoli last summer, with negotiations protracted.
 


But it now appears Sarri will quit English football after just one season to answer the call of Juventus.

 