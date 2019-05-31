Motherwell CEO Speaks Out Amid Celtic and Brighton Links For David Turnbull

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows has laid down the law over Brighton and Celtic target David Turnbull.



The highly rated midfielder, who netted 16 goals across all competitions for Motherwell in the recently concluded season, is a man in demand heading into the summer.











Neil Lennon is keen to take attacking midfielder Turnbull to Celtic Park as he looks to make his mark on the Bhoys with a summer rebuild.



And new Brighton boss Graham Potter is mooted to be keen on taking Turnbull to the south coast after being impressed by his development in Scotland.





Motherwell's Burrows has now spoken out on the situation around Turnbull, laying down the law to potential suitors and indicating towards a potential transfer fee for the teenager.







"Getting some questions re David Turnbull, given today’s newspaper report", the Motherwell CEO wrote on Twitter.



"I try not to reply to speculation (for obvious reasons), but to reiterate what I’ve already gone on public record as saying.





"We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received", Burrows added.



Just 19 years old, Turnbull picked up the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year this term, on the back of his impressive performances at Fir Park.

