Napoli Sporting Director Set To Speak To Arsenal, Keen To Land Gunners Star

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will hold talks with Arsenal to secure a permanent deal for shot-stopper David Ospina this summer.



Ospina, who fell down the pecking order at Arsenal following the arrival of Bernd Leno last summer, spent this season on loan with Napoli in Serie A.











The Colombian made 24 appearances in all competitions for Napoli and was just a single game short of triggering an option attached to his contract that would have made his move permanent.



Despite not triggering the purchase option in his contract, Napoli remain keen on securing Ospina on a permanent deal from Arsenal this summer.





And according to Italian outlet Arena Napoli.it, Giuntoli is now set to hold talks with Arsenal to try and reach an agreement for Ospina during the summer transfer window.







It is claimed that Carlo Ancelotti trusts the goalkeeper and wants him to be a part of the first team set-up in Naples next season.



As such, the Italian club will now push on with their bid to try and snare Ospina away from the Emirates on a permanent basis in the coming weeks.





However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to offload Ospina, especially considering that Petr Cech has now retired.



The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal this summer.



He has been called up to represent Colombia at the Copa America in Brazil next month.

