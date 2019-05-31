Only Leaving Chelsea If Offer Is Irresistible – Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri is not leaving the Blues unless an offer the London club cannot turn down arrives.



The left-back won the trust of Maurizio Sarri over the course of the season and completed all 90 minutes in Wednesday's Europa League final in Baku.











He has attracted interest from Italy over the course of the season, but Chelsea are in no mood to sell Emerson and want to keep hold of him this summer; his agent recently confirmed the situation.



And the left-back is fully on board with the club's decision, and as such does not feel he will be leaving unless a bid that the Blues cannot turn down is presented.





He told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport: "I am leaving only if there is an irresistible offer."







Emerson, 24, was snapped up by Chelsea in the January transfer window in 2018, arriving at the London giants from Roma.



He struggled with a cruciate ligament injury in the Italian capital, which restricted his appearances for the Giallorossi.





But the Italy international got the better of Marcos Alonso towards the end of this season to nail down the left-back slot at Chelsea and pick up a Europa League winners' medal.



He made eleven appearances over Chelsea's Europa League campaign and started in six of the club's last nine Premier League games.

