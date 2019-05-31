Potential Summer Destination For Tottenham Hotspur Star Ruled Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has had a potential exit route from north London this summer shut down, with Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi revealing there is no room for him at the San Mames Stadium.



Llorente, who joined Spurs from Swansea City in 2017, has just a few weeks remaining on his contract in north London with the Premier League outfit, and it remains to be seen where he will be next term.









Spurs have yet to engage in talks with Llorente over extending his deal with the club and it remains to be seen if they might do so after the Champions League final.



Several clubs have been linked with a swoop for Llorente during the close season, as they aim to benefit from his potential free transfer status.





West Ham and Leicester City have emerged as potential destinations for Llorente, while the player has previously spoken about his desire to move back to Spain.







And although he has been linked with a return to boyhood club Athletic Bilbao, Elizegi has conceded there is no room in the first team squad at San Mames to accommodate Llorente.



The Athletic Bilbao president pointed out that the current squad has four strikers to choose from and feels there is no chance they would look to sign another to bolster their ranks this summer.





“I don't see any place in the current squad for Llorente”, Elizegi was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.



“We already have four number nines and there is no chance of signing another forward.



“Our dream is that these four number nines we have will keep improving and developing.”



Llorente has scored eight goals and registered five assists in all competitions for Spurs this term.

