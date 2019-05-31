PSV Eindhoven Give Indication Tottenham Hotspur Target Could Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are already looking for replacements for Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Bergwijn in a tacit acceptance that he could be on the move this summer.



Bergwijn was in superb form in the recently concluded Eredivisie season and is attracting big interest ahead of the summer.











Ajax want the winger, but PSV have vowed not to sell to domestic rivals; clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Inter have also been linked with the Dutchman.



Tottenham are firm fans of Bergwijn and the north London side are claimed to have placed him in the centre of their transfer radar.





PSV may have begun to accept that Bergwijn will leave this summer as, according to Dutch daily the Algeemen Dagblad, they have started to look for replacements.







They have made an enquiry for Feyenoord's Steven Berghuis, who could cost between €8m and €10m.



PSV are looking to earn a minimum of €40m from selling Bergwijn, a sum which would be well within reach of Champions League finalists Tottenham.





Bergwijn, 21, came through the youth ranks at PSV after switching to the club from Ajax.



He has been capped five times by the Netherlands.

