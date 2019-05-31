Rangers Back In With Fresh Bid For 21-Year-Old Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have increased their offer for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson, according to the Sun.



The Gers have already seen the English League Two outfit reject offers for the centre-back, but boss Steven Gerrard is not giving up and wants Edmundson at Ibrox.











It is claimed Rangers have now submitted a bid of £600,000 for 21-year-old Edmundson, but it has not turned Oldham's head yet.



Despite the defender only having a year left to run on his contract with Oldham, the League Two side feel they can bank more for him.





Edmundson wants to make the move to Rangers, but it remains to be seen if he will push for it with the Latics.







Rangers have already seen one centre-back go this summer with the end of Joe Worrall's loan spell at the club from Nottingham Forest.



Gerrard is tipped to make a number of signings over the summer as he looks to get Rangers ship-shape for a title challenge next term.





Rangers also have early season Europa League qualifiers on the agenda.



