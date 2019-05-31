They Are Arrogant – Tottenham Hotspur Legend Takes Aim At Liverpool Fans On TV

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hospur legend Graham Roberts has slammed what he says is the arrogance displayed by the Liverpool supporters ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men contest their first ever Champions League final on Saturday at the Wando Metropolitano Stadium, where they face Premier League rivals Liverpool.











Despite securing a dramatic comeback win over Ajax in the semi-finals, Spurs are still not considered favourites ahead of Liverpool, who beat them during both meetings in the Premier League this season.



And with Liverpool set to participate in their second Champions League final in a row, some Reds fans are brimming with confidence ahead of what could prove to be an enthralling clash.





Now Tottenham legend Roberts has taken aim at Liverpool fans and feels that they have displayed arrogance.







The Spurs legend feels the Liverpool supporters he has seen on TV were celebrating like they had already won the cup and urged Tottenham to prove them wrong by conjuring a strong performance.



“You have to laugh at the Liverpool supporters at the airport on Sky Sports News”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.





“[They] think they [have] won the cup, already arrogance at its best.



“[I] think it [will] be closer than you think, COYS, let’s show them how good we are.”



Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid during the Champions League final last year, while Spurs were knocked out by Juventus in the last 16 of the competition.

