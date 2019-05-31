XRegister
06 October 2018

31/05/2019 - 13:26 BST

Unai Emery In Touch With PSG Star, Transfer Felt To Be On Track, Man Utd Monitoring Developments

 




Unai Emery has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, as he looks to take him to Arsenal, but Manchester United are still in the mix, it has been claimed in France.

The Gunners boss is facing a summer of wheeling and dealing as he looks to squeeze the most from a limited transfer pot.  

 



His eyes have been drawn to his former club PSG, with Meunier someone Emery wants to sign.

According to French outlet Paris United, Emery has been in touch with the defender on several occasions as he looks to line him up for a move to Arsenal.
 


The Belgian is claimed to be interested in a switch to Arsenal and the transfer is believed, by those around Meunier, to be on track.



But Arsenal will not make an offer for Meunier until they have fully reached an agreement with him, especially in light of their limited transfer budget.

Manchester United are however keeping a close watch on the situation and are tipped to have more money than Arsenal to spend in the summer.
 


PSG are claimed to value Meunier at somewhere between €20m and €30m.

The Belgian is moving towards the Parc des Princes exit door and the coming days are likely to provide further clues on his future, it is claimed.
 