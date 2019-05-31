XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/05/2019 - 23:10 BST

We’ll Need More Than That – Motherwell CEO On Asking Price For Celtic and Brighton Target

 




Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows has indicated the Steelmen will need much more than £1.2m to cash in on Celtic and Brighton target David Turnbull this summer.

Turnbull, who is a product of the academy at Fir Park, was one of the standout performers for Motherwell during their recently concluded domestic season.  

 



The 19-year-old was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season and has subsequently emerged as a target for other clubs.

Celtic have been mooted as a potential destination for Turnbull this summer, while Brighton are also keen on launching a move to take him to the south coast.
 


And in the wake of the rumours linking Turnbull with a move away from Fir Park, Burrows has indicated Motherwell will need much more than £1.2m to cash in on the highly-rated youngster.



“What I would say is, the Celtic fans should be a little cautious about criticising their club (or staff within in) on the basis of what is speculation”, Burrows wrote on Twitter.

“I was just responding to the notion that £1.2 is his value.
 


“Any club sniffing around him knows we would need much more.”

Turnbull scored 16 goals and registered seven assists for his team-mates in all competitions for Motherwell last season.

He has a contract at Fir Park that expires in the summer of 2021.   
 