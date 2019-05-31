West Brom Zero In On Chris Wilder, Want Sheffield United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are keen to land Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, according to Sky Sports News.



The Baggies, who are searching for a new boss, are impressed with the job Wilder has done at the Blades and want to tempt him to the Hawthorns.











Wilder is currently looking forward to a taste of Premier League football after guiding Sheffield United to the top flight from the Championship this season.



His Blades side produced a remarkable run in the second half of the season and saw off Leeds United to finish second.





Now West Brom want Wilder to shun Premier League football in favour of the challenge at the Hawthorns.







Wilder is claimed to be frustrated at the budget limitations at Sheffield United and the politics of the club.



However, it would still raise eyebrows if he jumped ship to go back into the Championship with West Brom.





The Baggies though have zeroed in on Wilder and are set to make an attempt to make him their new manager.



