XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/05/2019 - 15:32 BST

West Brom Zero In On Chris Wilder, Want Sheffield United Boss

 




West Brom are keen to land Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, according to Sky Sports News.

The Baggies, who are searching for a new boss, are impressed with the job Wilder has done at the Blades and want to tempt him to the Hawthorns.  

 



Wilder is currently looking forward to a taste of Premier League football after guiding Sheffield United to the top flight from the Championship this season.

His Blades side produced a remarkable run in the second half of the season and saw off Leeds United to finish second.
 


Now West Brom want Wilder to shun Premier League football in favour of the challenge at the Hawthorns.



Wilder is claimed to be frustrated at the budget limitations at Sheffield United and the politics of the club.

However, it would still raise eyebrows if he jumped ship to go back into the Championship with West Brom.
 


The Baggies though have zeroed in on Wilder and are set to make an attempt to make him their new manager.

 