Yes, There’s Interest – Agent of Rangers Star On Client’s Future

The agent of Rangers winger Eros Grezda has confirmed that there is interest in his client and revealed he is planning to speak to the Gers after the upcoming internationals.



Rangers splashed the cash to sign the speedy wide-man from Croatian side Osijek last summer.











Grezda was still recovering from an injury when he landed at Rangers on a £2m deal and Steven Gerrard took time to ease him into the team.



But he ended the campaign having made just 18 appearances for Rangers and there are questions over his future at Ibrox as the summer dawns.





Agent Ives Cakarun is also someone who wants answers and, with interest in his client from elsewhere, he is plotting talks with Rangers.







"There is interest in him but let's see", the agent told Press Association Sport.



"He's frustrated because he got injured twice. But he likes Rangers, he likes Glasgow, so let's see.





"He's playing for the national team next week so after that we will talk with the club."



Cakarun admits that Grezda is keen to stay at Rangers and make his mark, but he is not in a position to give any clarity on his client's future beyond guaranteeing he will not be heading back to Croatia.



"He will be happy if he has to stay with Rangers but if not, this is life you know.



"He still has a contract with Rangers and really at the moment I cannot give any concrete answers. We will make the decision with the coach.



"He will not be moving back to Croatia. All I know is he is frustrated because he did not prove himself in the right way at Rangers."



Rangers are expected to make substantial changes to their squad over the course of the summer and it remains to be seen if Grezda will be given another chance to shine in a light blue shirt.



